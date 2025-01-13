Cardinals Sign Three Players To Futures Deals

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed LB Elliot Brown, OL McClendon Curtis and CB Ekow Boye-Doe to futures contracts.

Curtis, 25, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga following the 2023 draft. He signed to the practice squad after being released but was signed to Seattle’s active roster.

Curtis signed an exclusive rights deal with the Seahawks after the season and spent the 2024 season on the team’s practice squad.

In 2024, Curtis appeared in four games for the Seahawks and recorded one total tackle.