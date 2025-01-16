Cardinals Sign Two WRs To Futures Deals For 2025 Season

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they’ve signed wide receivers Trishton Jackson and Quez Watkins to future contracts for the 2025 season.
Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Cardinals:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- CB Jaden Davis
- CB Darren Hall
- OL Matthew Jones
- WR Tejhaun Palmer
- TE Bernhard Seikovits
- DL Ben Stille
- DE Anthony Goodlow
- NT P.J. Mustipher
- C Sincere Haynesworth
- RB Zonovan Knight
- DB Ekow Boye-Doe
- LB Elliott Brown
- G McClendon Curtis
- WR Trishton Jackson
- WR Quez Watkins
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Watkins, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Eagles in 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Mississippi. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles.
The Steelers signed him to a one-year, $1.3 million deal this past April before waiving him coming out of the preseason. He had a stint on the Steelers’ practice squad during the season.
In 2023, Watkins appeared in nine games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes for 142 yards receiving and a touchdown.
