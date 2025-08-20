Cardinals Sign UFL OL Dohnovan West, Among Two Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed UFL OL Dohnovan West to a contract and released WR Kelly Akharaiyi in a corresponding roster move.

West, 24, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2022. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and later signed with the Vegas Vipers of the XFL in 2023.

From there, he was drafted in the 2024 UFL Dispersal Draft by the St. Louis Battlehawks in January 2024.

During his college career, West appeared in 27 games for Arizona State.