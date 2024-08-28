Cardinals Signed 14 Players To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals signed 14 players to their practice squad, according to Josh Weinfuss.

The full list of players includes:

WR Andre Baccellia

LB Markus Bailey

LB Krys Barnes

OL Jackson Barton

RB Michael Carter

WR Dan Chisena

CB Jaden Davis

OL Marquis Hayes Jr.

OL Keith Ismael

WR Tejhaun Palmer

QB Desmond Ridder

DL Ben Stille

CB Divaad Wilson

LB Julian Okwara

Ridder, 25, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to make a salary of $985,000 in 2024 when Atlanta traded him to the Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore.

In 2023, Ridder appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s added 53 rush attempts for 193 yards and five touchdowns.