Cardinals Signed Rookie LB Cody Simon

The Arizona Cardinals have signed fourth-round rookie LB Cody Simon, according to Darren Urban.

Simon, 23, was selected in the fourth round by Arizona out of Ohio State.

He earned first-team all conference honors in 2024.

The Cardinals are projected to sign Simon to a four-year, $5,202,894 contract that includes a $1,002,894 signing bonus.

Throughout his five-year career at Ohio State, Simon appeared in 57 total games and tallied 259 total tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 11 passes defended and an interception.