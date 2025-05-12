Cardinals Signed Rookie LB Cody Simon

The Arizona Cardinals have signed fourth-round rookie LB Cody Simon, according to Darren Urban.
Simon, 23, was selected in the fourth round by Arizona out of Ohio State.
He earned first-team all conference honors in 2024.
The Cardinals are projected to sign Simon to a four-year, $5,202,894 contract that includes a $1,002,894 signing bonus.
Throughout his five-year career at Ohio State, Simon appeared in 57 total games and tallied 259 total tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 11 passes defended and an interception.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!