Cardinals Signing DL Ben Stille

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are signing DL Ben Stille to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Cardinals’ practice squad:

Stille, 26, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back and he was later waived following the draft and claimed by the Cardinals. Stille has been on and off of the Cardinals’ roster ever since.

Arizona waived Stille coming out of the preseason this year and re-signed him to the practice squad. However, he was signed away by the Buccaneers to the active roster before being released in late September 2024.

In 2024, Stille has appeared in three games for the Bucs and recorded one tackle and one fumble recovery.