Cardinals Signing DL Jack Crawford

The Arizona Cardinals are signing DL Jack Crawford to a contract on Tuesday, according to his agent.
Congratulations to client @Sack_Religious on signing with @AZCardinals
— DEC Management (@davidcanter) August 10, 2021
Crawford, 32, is a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract when the Raiders waived him.
The Cowboys signed him a few days later and he finished out his contract in 2016 before re-signing to a one-year deal with Dallas. From there, he signed a three-year, $8.8 million with the Falcons.
The Titans signed Crawford to a contract last year.
In 2020, Crawford appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 28 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.
