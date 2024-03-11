Cardinals Signing DT Bilal Nichols To Three-Year, $21M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that former Raiders DT Bilal Nichols is signing a three-year deal with the Cardinals worth $21 million with $14.4 million guaranteed.

Nichols, 27, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 draft out of Delaware. He played out the final year of a four-year $2.75 million rookie deal.

Nichols was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 and tested the market, signing a two-year, $11 million deal with the Raiders.

In 2023, Nichols played in all 17 games for the Raiders, recording 48 total tackles, one and a half sacks, and one fumble recovery returned eight yards for a touchdown.