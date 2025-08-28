Cardinals Signing QB Kedon Slovis

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Cardinals are signing QB Kedon Slovis to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Cardinals’ practice squad:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- LB Elliott Brown
- OL Jeremiah Byers
- RB Michael Carter
- OL Jake Curhan
- TE Josiah Deguara
- WR Simi Fehoko
- DL Anthony Goodlow
- CB Darren Hall
- OL Sincere Haynesworth
- OL Nick Leverett
- WR Tejhaun Palmer
- DL Elijah Simmons
- OT Demontrey Jacobs
- DL Roy Mbaeteka (International)
- QB Kedon Slovis
Slovis, 24, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of BYU following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts that year and spent the season on Houston’s practice squad.
Slovis re-signed with the Texans on a futures deal this offseason but was waived at roster cutdown.
Slovis is yet to appear in an NFL game.
