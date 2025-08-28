Cardinals Signing QB Kedon Slovis

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Cardinals are signing QB Kedon Slovis to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Cardinals’ practice squad:

Slovis, 24, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of BYU following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts that year and spent the season on Houston’s practice squad.

Slovis re-signed with the Texans on a futures deal this offseason but was waived at roster cutdown.

Slovis is yet to appear in an NFL game.