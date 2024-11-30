Cardinals Signing RB James Conner To Two-Year, $19M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals are signing RB James Conner to a two-year, $19 million contract extension.

Conner, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract in 2021 before re-signing him to a three-year, $21 million deal after a successful season.

He was due to make a base salary of $3.735 million in the final year of the deal and was set to become a free agent, however, the extension will now keep him in Arizona for two more seasons.

In 2024, Conner has appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and rushed for 705 yards on 166 carries (4.2 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 29 receptions for 288 yards receiving.