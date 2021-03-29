Cardinals Signing S Shawn Williams To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals are signing S Shawn Williams to a one-year deal.

Williams has had a role as a box safety and third safety for the Bengals the past few seasons.

Williams, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $20.19 million contract with Cincinnati in 2016.

Williams was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He made a base salary of $3.53 million in 2020.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 14 tackles and one pass deflection.