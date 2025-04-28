Cardinals Signing Six UDFAs

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports the Cardinals are signing six undrafted free agents.

The six UDFAs the Cardinals are signing are the following:

Florida State OL Jeremiah Byers UTSA TE Oscar Cardenas Ohio State OL Josh Fryar Wisconsin WR Bryson Green Connecticut OL Valentin Senn Tennessee DL Elijah Simmons

Fryar was the No. 1 overall player in Indiana as a three-star prospect and a top-15 ranked offensive guard in the 2020 recruiting class. He spent four seasons at Ohio State and started all 16 games in their 2024 National Championship run.

In his collegiate career, Fryar appeared in 52 games for the Buckeyes.