Cardinals Signing TE Geoff Swaim & WR Kaden Davis

The Arizona Cardinals are signing veteran TE Geoff Swaim to a contract on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Cardinals are also signing WR/KR Kaden Davis.

Swaim, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2,334,732 contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a two-year, $6.6 million deal with the Jaguars in 2019.

Unfortunately, Jacksonville released Swaim after just one season. He caught on with the Titans for the 2020 season and re-signed with them on back-to-back one-year deals.

In 2022, Swaim appeared in 17 games for the Titans and caught 12 passes for 58 yards receiving and a touchdown.