Cardinals Signing UFL TE Sage Surratt

SportsTrust Advisors announced their client, TE Sage Surratt, is signing a contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Surratt, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions but was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Lions brought Surratt to their practice squad before releasing him. He caught on with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2023 and signed with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL for its 2024 season.

During his two-year career at Wake Forest, Surratt recorded 107 receptions for 1,582 yards (14.8 YPC) and 15 touchdowns.