Cardinals Signing WR Devin Duvernay

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are signing WR Devin Duvernay to a one-year deal that’s worth up to $2.5 million.

Duvernay, 28, was a two-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. The Ravens selected him with the No. 92 pick in the 2020 draft.

He played out a four-year, $4,575,810 rookie contract that included an $887,863 signing bonus and made a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023.

Duvernay was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career in 2024 when he signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Jacksonville. The Jaguars cut him loose after one season and he quickly signed on with the Bears.

In 2025, Duvernay appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught two passes on five targets for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 21 punt returns for 231 yards (11.0 average) and 40 kickoff returns for 1,069 yards (26.7 average).