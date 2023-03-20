Cardinals Signing WR Zach Pascal To Two-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Arizona Cardinals are signing WR Zach Pascal to a two-year deal.

Pascal was in Philadelphia last season, so new Eagles HC Jonathan Gannon has some familiarity with his game.

His career-high in receiving yards is just 629, but Pascal is a good blocking receiver and generally a reliable player, so this is a decent move for Arizona to round out their depth at receiver.

Pascal, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. Washington cut him coming out of camp though.

The Titans signed Pascal to their practice squad and he returned to Tennessee on a futures contract for 2018. The Titans waived him in June and he was claimed by the Colts. He signed a one-year extension with Indianapolis in 2019 and re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed with the Eagles on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Pascal appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 150 yards and one touchdown.