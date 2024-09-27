Cardinals TE Trey McBride Ruled Out With Concussion

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon announced they’ve ruled out TE Trey McBride from Week 4 due to a concussion, per Ian Rapoport.

It’s a tough break for Arizona going into Week 4 against the Commanders. They will now be without one of their top receiving options.

McBride, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $6,299,662 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.277 million in 2024.

In 2024, McBride has appeared in three games and recorded 14 receptions for 122 yards (8.7 YPC) and no touchdowns.