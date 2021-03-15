Cardinals Tender Offers To RFAs Zeke Turner & Dennis Gardeck

Ian Rapoport reports that the Arizona Cardinals have officially tendered RFA LB Zeke Turner. Rapoport also reports that the team has given a second-round tender to RFA LB Dennis Gardeck.

The original-round tender on Turner will cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season and give them the opportunity to match any offer he receives from another team.

The second-round tender for Gardeck is projected to cost around $3.384 million for the 2021 season and ensures that they would get a second-round pick should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

Gardeck, 26, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Sioux Falls in 2018. He made the final roster each of the past three seasons and after a breakout performance in 2020 he was placed on injured reserve in December.

In 2020, Gardeck appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals recording 16 tackles, one fumble recovery, and seven sacks.

Turner, 24, went undrafted out of Washington back in 2018 before catching on with Arizona and playing in all 16 games as a rookie.

In 2020, Turner appeared in all 16 games for the Cardinals, recording 14 tackles.