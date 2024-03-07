Cardinals Tender WR Greg Dortch

According to Jason Fitzgerald, the Cardinals have tendered WR Greg Dortch as an exclusive rights free agent.

Dortch, 25, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals in 2022.

Arizona brought him back as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Dortch appeared in 16 games for the Cardinals and caught 24 passes on 42 targets for 280 yards receiving and two touchdowns.