Cardinals Trading WR Rondale Moore To Falcons For QB Desmond Ridder

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Cardinals are trading WR Rondale Moore to the Falcons for QB Desmond Ridder.

Player-for-player trades aren’t very common in the NFL and this one is particularly intriguing.

The Falcons were clearly done with Ridder after two disappointing seasons and Atlanta committing to Kirk Cousins. Ridder still has two years on his contract and he should be a cost-effective option behind Kyler Murray.

Moore is another weapon to add to an already interesting Falcons’ offense.

Moore, 23, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Moore with pick No. 49 overall in the second round.

Moore is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $6,924,241 million with a $2,395,812 million signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Moore appeared in appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes for 352 yards receiving to go along with 28 carries for 178 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.