The Arizona Cardinals tried out five linebackers on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.
The full list included:
- Trace Ford
- Nicholas Morrow
- Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- Duke Riley
- Channing Tindall
Morrow, 29, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.
Las Vegas re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2021, but he missed the entire season due to a foot injury.
The Bears signed Morrow to a one-year contract in 2022 and he later joined the Eagles on another one-year deal for the 2023 season. The Eagles released him coming out of the preseason before re-signing him during the season.
Morrow signed on with the Bills this past March but was cut loose in early December before being re-signed later in the month. Buffalo moved on from him a few weeks ago.
In 2024, Morrow has appeared in 11 games for the Bills and recorded three total tackles.
