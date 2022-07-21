Cardinals Tried Out Seven Players

The Arizona Cardinals officially brought seven free agents for tryouts on Thursday.

The full list includes:

Gordon, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State in 2020. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 recipient last season and was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the nation’s best quarterback.

The Seahawks signed Gordon to a rookie contract only to waive him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Chiefs on a futures deal in 2021 but was waived during camp. He had a brief stint on the Broncos’ practice squad at the end of the year and later joined the Chiefs this offseason before being released soon after.

During his two-year college career, Gordon recorded 496 completions on 694 pass attempts (71.5 percent) for 5,596 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

Odom, 27, originally signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State back in 2017. It was his first opportunity with an NFL team.

The Falcons waived him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit. The Packers claimed him off of waivers for the 2017 season, then waived him before the start of the 2018 season.

From there, Odom returned to the Falcons and had a short stint with Washington. He joined the USFL this offseason and was defensive player of the year.

For his career, Odom has appeared in 11 games for the Packers and Washington and recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.