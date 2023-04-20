Cardinals Unveil New Uniforms

The Arizona Cardinals officially revealed their new uniforms on Thursday for the 2023 season.

The Cardinals will wear an all-white uniform for home games, an all-red uniform for road games and an all-black uniform as an alternate.

The moment you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/6Bio5r9KwY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 21, 2023

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell says they wanted to go for a “really clean look.”

“When we were looking at all of the different options and considering the elements we wanted to have involved, one of the things is we wanted a really clean look,” Bidwill said.

“We had been looking at this, our fans had been talking about it, our players had talked about it, and it was something I had wanted to do,” he said. “It was important to me that we honor the history of the team and some of the tradition, but also evolve this uniform into something that will be embraced by our fans, by our players, by everyone.”

Nike’s design director of licenses and team Kristi Lauzoni explained their focus for the updated uniforms.

“The three main things we focused on were, how do we tell the traditional story and amplify some elements from the past, how do we bring it through the lens of modern-classic so it feels fresh, unique, and different for the franchise, and also how are we inclusive of all the fans in Arizona and the players as well, to get people really excited for what is coming with this uniform?” said Lauzonis.