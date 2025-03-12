Cardinals Use ROFR Tender On RFA WR Greg Dortch, Decline To Tender Three

The Arizona Cardinals have placed a right of first refusal tender on restricted free agent WR Greg Dortch, according to Jason Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals did not tender contracts to restricted free agent LB Jesse Luketa, S Andre Chachere and T Carter O’Donnell, per Howard Balzer.

This move will allow the Cardinals to match an offer sheet Dortch receives from another team in free agency. However, they would receive no compensation for him should they decline to match an offer.

Dortch will make a salary of $3.3 million for the 2025 season.

Dortch, 26, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with New York’s practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

From there, Dortch had stints with the Panthers, Jets, Rams and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals in 2022.

Arizona brought him back as an exclusive rights free agent each of the last two seasons.

In 2024, Greg Dortch appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 37 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns.