Cardinals Waive CB Breon Borders

The Arizona Cardinals announced Sunday that they’ve waived CB Breon Borders ahead of their playoff game against the Rams.

By cutting Borders, the Cardinals will have an open roster spot that they could use to activate DL J.J. Watt from injured reserve.

Borders, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

From there, Borders had brief stints with the Bills, Texans, Jaguars, Washington and the Steelers before being claimed by the Dolphins. Miami waived Borders heading into the season and he later caught on with the Titans.

The Cardinals later signed Borders to their active roster last month.

In 2021, Borders appeared in eight games for the Titans and Cardinals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.