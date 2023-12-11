Cardinals Waive WR Andre Baccellia, Sign WR Jeff Smith To PS

The Arizona Cardinals officially waived WR Andre Baccellia on Monday and signed WR Jeff Smith to their practice squad.

Baccellia, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.

From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Baccellia has appeared in five games for the Cardinals but has yet to record a statistic.