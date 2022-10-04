Cardinals Waive WR Andy Isabella, Sign C Billy Price Off Raiders PS

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have waived WR Andy Isabella and signed C Billy Price off the Raiders practice squad.

Cardinals also sign K Matt Ammendola to practice squad with Matt Prater hurting:https://t.co/H9I0iXNrR7 — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 4, 2022

Isabella has been available via trade for some time but Arizona evidently never found any takers. Price will bolster the Cardinals’ offensive line depth, which is shakier than their depth at receiver.

The Cardinals also officially signed K Matt Ammendola to the practice squad and cleared a spot by releasing QB Jarrett Guarantano.

Isabella, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract, including a $1,387,176 signing bonus.

He was set to make a base salary of $1,126,350 in 2022.

For his career, Isabella has appeared in 36 games for the Cardinals over three seasons and caught 31 of 48 targets for 426 yards (13.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Price, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. He finished out the fourth year of a four-year, $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati then declined Price’s fifth-year option and traded him to the Giants for DT B.J. Hill in 2021. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career after the Giants declined to re-sign him and eventually landed with the Raiders practice squad.

In 2021, Price appeared in 16 games for the Giants, making 15 starts at center.