Cardinals Waive WR Daniel Arias

The Arizona Cardinals officially waived WR Daniel Arias on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Arias, 25, originally caught on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in May of last year. He bounced on and off Arizona’s practice squad before signing a futures deal in January.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Arias recorded 48-receptions for 750 yards (15.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.