Cardinals Waiving QB Kedon Slovis

Per Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals are waiving QB Kedon Slovis.

Slovis, 25, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of BYU following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was among their final roster cuts that year and spent the season on Houston’s practice squad.

Slovis re-signed with the Texans on a futures deal this offseason but was waived at roster cutdown. The Cardinals signed him to a deal soon after.

In 2025, Slovis appeared in two games for the Cardinals and completed one of his two passes for -2 yards.