Cardinals Will Start Jacoby Brissett, Kyler Murray Could Play

Adam Schefter reports that the Cardinals will start QB Jacoby Brissett once again, this time on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Starting QB Kyler Murray will continue to rest as he heals from a mid-foot sprain, but HC Jonathan Gannon said that Murray could wind up having a role in the game on Monday night.

Brissett, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract this past March.

In 2025, Brissett has appeared in three games for the Cardinals and made one start. He has completed 60 percent of his passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also has four carries for 21 yards.