Cardinals Worked Out Five Players

Aaron Wilson reports the Arizona Cardinals brought in five players for tryouts on Tuesday including CB Phillip Gaines.

The full list includes:

RB Otis Anderson RB Tavien Feaster (signed) CB Phillip Gaines DB Greg Mabin RB Kerrith Whyte

Gaines, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,824,112 contract and made a base salary of $700,000 before signing with the Bills in 2018.

The Browns claimed Gaines off of waivers from the Bills and he returned to Cleveland on a one-year contract in 2019. However, he was later released with an injury settlement and signed on with the Texans at the start of the regular season.

Gaines re-signed with Houston in 2020, where he played the entire 2020 season before becoming a free agent last March.

In 2020, Gaines appeared in 12 games and recorded 24 tackles, no interceptions and one pass defense.