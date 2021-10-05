Cardinals Worked Out Five Players

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

Aaron Wilson reports the Arizona Cardinals brought in five players for tryouts on Tuesday including CB Phillip Gaines

The full list includes:

  1. RB Otis Anderson
  2. RB Tavien Feaster (signed)
  3. CB Phillip Gaines
  4. DB Greg Mabin
  5. RB Kerrith Whyte

Gaines, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,824,112 contract and made a base salary of $700,000 before signing with the Bills in 2018.

The Browns claimed Gaines off of waivers from the Bills and he returned to Cleveland on a one-year contract in 2019. However, he was later released with an injury settlement and signed on with the Texans at the start of the regular season. 

Gaines re-signed with Houston in 2020, where he played the entire 2020 season before becoming a free agent last March. 

In 2020, Gaines appeared in 12 games and recorded 24 tackles, no interceptions and one pass defense.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply