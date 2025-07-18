Cardinals Worked Out Five Players

The Arizona Cardinals officially brought in five free agents for tryouts on Friday.

The full list includes:

DE Jaylon Allen

DT Kyon Barrs

DE Joe Evans

NT Kevin Hester

NT Sheldon Newton

Bars, 24, wound up going undrafted out of USC back in 2024. He later signed a contract with the Seahawks during the preseason.

Bars was waived at the start of the regular season and later had a brief stint on the team’s practice squad.

During his college career at USC and Arizona, Bars appeared 51 games and recorded 120 tackles and five sacks over the course of five seasons.