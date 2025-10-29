Cardinals Worked Out Three Quarterbacks

The Arizona Cardinals hosted three quarterbacks for workouts on Wednesday, including Kyle Trask, Logan Woodside, and Jeff Driskel, per Mike Garafolo.

Trask, 26, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both Second Team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round. He finished the final year a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 million and a $1,385,700 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal this past March, but was waived with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.

During his college career, Trask has a 67.9 completion percentage, throwing for 7586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three-season and 27 games.