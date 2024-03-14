TRADE: Falcons Trading QB Desmond Ridder To Cardinals

According to Jonathan Jones, the Falcons are working on a trade that will send QB Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals.

Ian Rapoport confirmed Atlanta is trading Ridder to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Tom Pelissero reports the Cardinals are sending WR Rondale Moore to the Falcons in exchange for Ridder.

Things moved quickly for Ridder after it was reported today that Atlanta was expected to trade him away.

Zach Klein of WSB Atlanta first reported Atlanta is on the verge of trading away Ridder.

With Atlanta signing Kirk Cousins, this doesn’t come as a surprise with Ridder entering the latter half of his rookie contract.

Ridder, 25, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons. He’s entering the third year of his deal and is set to make a salary of $985,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Ridder appeared in 15 games for the Falcons and completed 64.2 percent of his pass attempts for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He’s added 53 rush attempts for 193 yards and five touchdowns.