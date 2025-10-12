Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Ruled Out With Concussion

The Cardinals announced that they have ruled out WR Marvin Harrison Jr. due to a concussion.

Harrison Jr, 23, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Consensus All-American, and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he signed a four-year, $35,374,742 contract, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

In 2025, Harrison Jr. appeared in six games for the Cardinals and caught 20 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Harrison as it becomes available.