Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Will Start After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will start for the team in Week 7.

He exited in Week 6 without recording any statistics due to concussion-like symptoms, yet Rapoport notes that he is no longer on the injury report.

Harrison Jr, 22, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Consensus All-America and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Cardinals drafted him with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and he signed a four-year, $35,374,742, including a $22,547,084 signing bonus, $35,374,742 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $8,843,686.

For his career, Harrison Jr appeared in 38 games at Ohio State and caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns to go along with two rush attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown.

In 2024, Harrison Jr. has appeared in six games for the Cardinals and caught 17 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns.