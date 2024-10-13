CBS: League Sources Believe Raiders Bluffing About Keeping Davante Adams

There have been multiple reports in recent days about the possibility of Raiders WR Davante Adams remaining with Las Vegas after all.

According to Jonathan Jones, league sources believe the Raiders are posturing that they could hold onto Adams for several more weeks and even through the trade deadline in an effort to drum up more leverage.

“Feels a bit like Vegas is trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube to salvage Davante’s market,” one source said. “I think everyone knows their only play is to deal him.”

Jones adds the Raiders so far have been adamant about getting a second-round pick back for Adams and haven’t been willing to eat some of his remaining salary to make that happen.

He adds sources also said Adams’ trade request going public hurt the Raiders’ leverage, along with the extended trade deadline this year that was pushed to Week 10. There’s a little less urgency from all parties at the moment.

The Jets and Saints, believed to be two of Adams’ top trade destinations, have also hit a ton of adversity in the past week, with New York firing HC Robert Saleh and New Orleans losing QB Derek Carr for multiple weeks with an oblique injury.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Adams as the news is available.