Chargers & 49ers Expected To Have Interest In Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports Chiefs free agent CB Charvarius Ward has emerged as a key free agent in the cornerback market this offseason and should be in line for a good contract.

Fowler mentions the Chargers and 49ers are expected to have an interest in him, among others.

Fowler adds that while Ward may not come close to the money J.C. Jackson or Carlton Davis get this offseason, he wouldn’t be surprised if it’s ultimately closer than some may expect. Jackson and Davis could end up with deals in the top five for average annual salary this offseason.

Ward, 25, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs last year on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season, He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs and recorded 67 tackles, two interceptions and 10 pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 21 cornerback out of 116 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.