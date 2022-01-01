Chargers Activate Eight Including CB Chris Harris, Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve activated eight players from the COVID-19 list including CB Chris Harris Jr.

The full list of roster moves includes:

Harris, 32, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2011. He has played all seven years of his NFL career in Denver.

Harris was entering the final year of his five-year, $42.5 million contract and set to make a base salary of $7.8 million for the 2019 season when Denver signed him to a new, one-year, $12.05 million deal last year.

From there, Harris agreed to a two-year deal worth more than $20 million with the Chargers last year.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and recorded 33 tackles, one interception and six pass deflections.