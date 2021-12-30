Chargers Activate Three, Including WR Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have activated three players from the COVID-19 list including WR Mike Williams, CB Michael Davis, and LB Emeke Egbule.

Williams, 27, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Williams will make a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in 12 games for the Chargers, recording 55 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.