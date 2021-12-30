Chargers Activate Three, Including WR Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they have activated three players from the COVID-19 list including WR Mike Williams, CB Michael Davis, and LB Emeke Egbule.
Williams, 27, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option last year.
Williams will make a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.
In 2021, Williams has appeared in 12 games for the Chargers, recording 55 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.
