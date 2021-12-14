Chargers Activate WR Keenan Allen From COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers officially activated WR Keenan Allen from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, which means he’ll be good to go for Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

Allen, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $46.671 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed when the Chargers signed him to a four-year, $80 million extension.

In 2021, Allen has appeared in 12 games for the Chargers and caught 86 passes for 929 yards receiving and four touchdowns.