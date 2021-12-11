Chargers Activating WR Mike Williams & CB Chris Harris, Among Other Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they are activating WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris from the COVID-19 reserve list this week. Both players were placed on the list as close contacts.

The Chargers are also placing LB Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve, as well as elevating LB Ben DeLuca, LB Emeke Egbule, and WR Jason Moore to the active roster.

Williams, 27, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Williams will make a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in 12 games for the Chargers, recording 55 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.