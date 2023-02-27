Chargers Announce Five Coaching Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve officially promoted Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator.

The Chargers also made the following coaching changes:

Tom Donatell – elevated to Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary

– elevated to Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary Jeff Howard – hired as linebackers coach

– hired as linebackers coach Doug Nussmeier – hired as quarterbacks coach

– hired as quarterbacks coach Robert Muschamp – hired as defensive quality control

Ansley, 41, got his start in coaching in 2005 and had stints at a number of college football programs, primarily as a secondary coach. He got his first NFL job with the Raiders in 2018 in the same role.

Ansley left the following year to join Tennessee as the defensive coordinator but returned to the NFL after a two-year stint as the defensive backs coach for the Chargers.

Nussmeier, 52, played five seasons in the NFL for the Saints and Colts before taking a coaching job with the BC Lions of the CFL in 2001. He accepted his first NFL coaching job in 2006 when the Rams hired him as their QBs coach.

From there, Nussmeier coached for a number of universities including Fresno State, Washington, Alabama, Michigan and Florida. The Cowboys hired him as their TEs coach in 2018 and he took over as QB coach in 2020.