Chargers Announce Four Moves Including Placing LB Kenneth Murray On IR

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they’ve signed DL Forrest Merrill to their active roster and placed DL Justin Jones and LB Kenneth Murray on injured reserve.

The Chargers also elevated DL Breiden Fehoko to their active roster.

Murray, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Murray has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 19 tackles.