Chargers Announce Two Moves, Re-Sign S Tony Jefferson To PS

The Chargers announced that they have re-signed recently released S Tony Jefferson back to the practice squad and released OL Braeden Daniels in a corresponding move.

The following is an updated look at the Chargers’ practice squad:

G Karsen Barnhart TE Tucker Fisk DL Christopher Hinton LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste WR Jaylen Johnson T Alex Leatherwood OLB Tre’Mon Morris-Brash DL CJ Okoye (International) C Sam Mustipher RB Jaret Patterson WR Dez Fitzpatrick DB Shaun Wade DB Dicaprio Bootle LB Blake Lynch WR Jalen Reagor S Tony Jefferson

Jefferson, 32, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract in June 2021 but he ended up on injured reserve and was released with a settlement.

The Ravens signed Jefferson to their practice squad and he was on and off of their roster to close out the season, returning on a deal for the 2022 season. He signed with the Giants’ practice squad.

After a brief stint as a scout for the Ravens, Jefferson came out of retirement and signed with the Chargers in June 2024. He had a strong preseason and was among the team’s final roster cuts before being brought back to the practice squad.

In 2024, Jefferson has played in two games for the Chargers but did not record any statistics.