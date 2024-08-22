Chargers Announce Two Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they signed TE Isaac Rex and waived DL Micheal Mason in a corresponding roster move.

Rex will have an opportunity to secure a roster spot in Los Angeles in its final week of the preseason. He may become a practice squad candidate following roster cuts.

Rex, 26, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of BYU in May. However, Detroit elected to cut him loose after a week.

During his college career, Rex recorded 112 receptions for 1,385 yards (12.4 YPC) and 24 touchdowns.