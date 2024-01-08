Chargers C Corey Linsley: ‘99%’ Chance I’m Retiring

Chargers C Corey Linsley informed reporters today there is a “99 percent chance” he will be retiring, per Daniel Popper.

Linsley missed the majority of the season with an issue related to his heart. Given his age and that he’s made a significant amount of money already, it makes sense for him to walk away.

Linsley, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2014. He was finishing out the final year of his four-year, $2,405,000 contract that included a $1,797,000 base salary when he signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the Packers in 2017.

After finishing his contract in Green Bay, Linsley signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2021.

In 2023, Linsley appeared in three games for the Chargers at center.