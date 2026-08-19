Chargers C Tyler Biadasz Out Indefinitely After Suffering ACL Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Chargers C Tyler Biadasz suffered an ACL injury and additional damage to his left knee during Tuesday’s joint practice with the 49ers and is considered “out indefinitely.”

Shefter notes that Biadasz is meeting with doctors to get more clarity on the severity of his injury.

Biadasz was carted off at Tuesday’s joint practice after 9ers DT Sebastian Valdez fell on his left knee during an 11-on-11 period.

Per Daniel Popper, Biadasz couldn’t put any weight on his leg after he went down.

Biadasz could be a candidate for the injured reserve to start the season. The extent of Biadasz’s injury is unclear regarding whether it is a sprain or a tear, but it seems the lineman is expected to miss significant time.

Biadasz, 28, was selected by the Cowboys with their fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He finished out a four-year, $3,129,400 rookie contract that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Commanders in March 2024 but was released after the 2025 season. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chargers this offseason.

In 2025, Biadasz appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and started each time at center.

We’ll have more on Biadasz as the news becomes available.