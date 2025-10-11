Chargers Calling Teams About Potential Trades For RBs

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Los Angeles Chargers have been calling teams about potential trades for running back help.

Rapoport says that the Chargers are “canvassing the league for either a depth piece or a starter.”

This comes after the team was forced to place rookie RM Omarion Hampton injured reserve this week with an ankle injury. Before that, Los Angeles lost Najee Harris for the season due to a torn Achilles.

As of now, the Chargers plan to move forward with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal as their top-two running backs against the Dolphins on Sunday.

The two most notable running backs that come up as potential trade options this season are Alvin Kamara and Breece Hall. However, both have recently expressed interest in remaining with their respective teams.

There are likely a number of depth options available, but those are probably the two most notable options worth keeping an eye on if a team is looking for a starting caliber running back before the upcoming trade deadline.

We’ll have more regarding the Chargers and potential trades as the news is available.