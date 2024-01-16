Chargers Complete Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan For HC Job

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve completed their interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Chargers’ job:

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Interviewed) 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks (Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview) Chargers OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed) Chargers interim HC Giff Smith (Interviewed) Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Former Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

Callahan is also in the running for the Falcons, Panthers and Titans’ head-coaching jobs.

Callahan, 39, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2023, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 16 in total points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.

